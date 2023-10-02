Carroll ISD students launch on-campus club for banned books

Student members of the on-campus Unlocked Library book club will read and discuss commonly challenged books.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — As books in public school libraries face a surge in challenges in Texas and across the nation, a group of students at Carroll Senior High School have created a new way to read and discuss commonly challenged books.

Junior students Megha Kadiyala and Srishthi Das dreamed up the idea of an on-campus book club.

Monday, more than a dozen students met held the first meeting for a new on-campus book club: ‘The Unlocked Library.’ The first title they’ll read is Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” To be clear, the district said it has not removed that title from its libraries.

“We are passionate about these books. We have plenty of students who want these books on campus,” Kadiyala said. “Not having access to books like this as a student, it does a lot to not see yourself at your school.”

A spokesperson for Carroll ISD told WFAA the district doesn’t have a so-called “book-banning policy.” However, since last year, the district’s school board has approved a new policy for reviewing library books. Under the new formal challenging process, any material removed will not be eligible for consideration to be added again for at least five years. The district also added new restrictive guidelines around gender and sexual identity.

“To have people censor the things I read really hurt,” Das said.

According to the American Library Association, more than 2,500 unique titles overall were targeted in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans and restrictions since the association first began tracking the data more than 20 years ago. In 2022, book challenges nearly doubled from 2021, the ALA found.

The students organized, filed paperwork and received support from their choir teacher to start the club. They’ll meet after school and discuss titles on their list of readings, including: “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Gender Queer,” “Out of Darkness” and “Between the World and Me.”

“We have the ability to make changes within our own schools,” Kadiyala said.

Nick Ferrara, a member of the book club, said it’s been eye-opening to recognize that students do indeed have the ability to choose what they can read in school.

“I felt kind of powerless, like our decisions were being made for us of what we could learn, read,” Ferrara said.

Another student, junior Madeline Riehl said Monday’s meeting was a sign that students strongly support having the ability to read a wide range of books that deal with themes of race, racism and the LGBTQ community.

“Our hope is that by introducing these books to people, they’re not only seeing themselves represented, but learning about other people, which creates a more inclusive environment,” Riehl said.

The students said it’s their way of reclaiming their learning environment.