CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wash Works is offering teachers and staff from school districts around the Coastal Bend a free car wash valued at $15 from now through Aug. 9. All they have to do is show their school identification.

3News spoke to one teacher from the Coastal Bend who thought it was very generous for the car wash company to do this.

"I think it's a great idea to help the teachers out," Pam Rossiter said. "Start their new school year with a clean car."

Wash Works also plans to give away 100 backpacks and $500 in Target gift cards for teachers.

