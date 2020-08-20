Will you get a ticket for speeding in a school zone even when there are no kids at school?

School officials say it is a good idea to get into the habit of following school zone speed limits because so many districts have different reopening plans.

SAN ANTONIO — Many students started this week with virtual learning but you may have noticed that school zone signs are still flashing, even though there are no kids currently attending those schools.

KENS 5 reached out to both San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff's Office about how they would treat these school zones.

SAPD said it depends on the instructional choice of the district. The department released the following statement:

"The San Antonio Police Department will enforce school zones depending on the instructional choice of the given school district. This school year brings us many challenges because of the unknown. We strongly encourage citizens to be mindful when driving into school zones because there are many schools that are currently in-person instruction."

Meanwhile, BCSO said deputies would not ticket drivers who aren't following the school zone speed limit if class is not in session.