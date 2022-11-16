Bryan High School drill team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Shy-Anne's of Bryan Highschool are set to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City later this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School's own drill team, the Shy-Anne's, are kicking off their holiday season with the routine of a lifetime.

Kylie Mervish will be one of twelve seniors dancing among thousands of performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

"To know that ordinary girls like us just in high school are able to do this is just really amazing," said Mervish.

Taylor Torres Martinez, dance director for the Shy-Anne's, expressed her determination to get her team to New York no matter the cost, saying "We're gonna make it happen for y'all whatever we have to do, how many car wash fundraisers and non-profits."

This same hard-work and dedication is what made the senior drill team stand out and qualify to perform a routine for Spirit of America, which in turn garnered them national recognition.

Mervish expressed feelings similar to her senior peers about the upcoming event, saying "It's something really special for all of us to be able to bond over one last time and have a really cool experience together before we go off on our own."