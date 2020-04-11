Voters ensure victory for SAISD's bond propositions

In the past ten years, voters came through for the San Antonio Independent School District. They've approved three bond efforts totaling more than $2.2 billion.

SAN ANTONIO — Rick Flores remembers being a student at James Russell Lowell Middle School in 1983. He lived in the San Juan housing project with his mother as they tried to make ends meet.

"My mom was a single parent," he said. "We were on every form of government assistance. I mean, we had more month than money. More month than food."

The 48-year-old is now principal of Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School. He recalls not knowing if he'd make it out of what many considered the toe of the community.

"And, people look at kids like us where I came from and say, 'I don't know about those kids,'" he said.

Flores does not think not much about the San Antonio Independent School District's school buildings since his time as a student. A voter-approved $1.3 billion bond package is going to change that.

"It just literally brought me to tears. And my kids are thinking, "Dad, are you okay?'" Flores said. "I go, 'It's the bond. It's been approved.'"

The two-fold bond proposal seeks funding to renovate 36 campuses, according to SAISD. The school system said nearly two dozen of those schools had not had a makeover in 50 years.

SAISD said it also needs to complete renovations at 15 schools from previous bonds.

The billion-dollar bond package will also upgrade technology, replace aging A/C chillers, and enhance campus security.

"We've been addressing inequities in our district that had existed for decades," Pedro Martinez said.

Martinez, Superintendent for SAISD, said he could see his students happy with the fruit of previous bond enhancements.

"We can't wait to put these dollars in action," he said.

Voters have given the school district bond support before, but this is the most considerable amount in SAISD history. In 2010, the bond package for 13 schools got the not for $515million. Six years later, the cost to modernize 68 schools came with a $450 million bond approval. With Tuesday night $1.3 billion investment, voters have given SAISD more than $2.2 billion over the last ten years.

"I want my kids to feel what it's like to walk into a new building," Flores said.

The father of four said it was hard to sleep after the victory. He said he came to work, unable to hide his smile.

Flores said he thought of students from his humble beginnings getting a chance to use education to get out.

He was the first person in his family to graduate from college. It's that desire to accomplish coupled with a 21st-century school he hopes will propel his students toward success.