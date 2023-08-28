Bomb threat causes early release for schools in Laredo

Schools in the South Texas area, the Laredo and United Independent School Districts were released early out of an abundance of caution.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAREDO, Texas — Students in the Laredo area were released early on Monday due to a bomb threat.

The Laredo Police Department shared the news on Facebook in a post that read, "Out of an abundance of caution in response to a general safety threat to all schools in the Laredo and United Independent School Districts are releasing students early today, Monday, August 28."

Police said that every threat is taken seriously, so local law enforcement and school district officials believed the early release to be a precaution to keeping students and staff safe.

The investigation by local and federal law enforcement officials continues.

Classes will resume normally on Tuesday, August 29.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.