SAN ANTONIO — Boerne ISD is providing students with the tools needed for successful distance learning.

The district recently added drive-up WiFi hot spots to the campuses of Champion High School and Fabra Elementary School.

These new hot spot locations are in addition to the ones at Boerne High School and Boerne Middle School North.

Students will be able to access the WiFi from the parking lot of those campuses.

The continued practice of social distancing is encouraged when using the WiFi hot spots.

