BOERNE, Texas — Boerne ISD officials announced the district is implementing new security measures ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.

Part of the updates include an anonymous "See Something, Say Something" reporting tool in response to requests from parents. The tool will allow anonymous reporting using an icon at the top of every BISD webpage. There will be a Public Service announcement to help spread awareness of the new reporting tool.

There will also be a new communication tool called the Emergency Communication Codes. The new alerts will help prioritize emergency communication using color-coding with Red, being the highest priority alert, Orange second, Yellow third and Green being the lowest priority alert.

The updates also include the addition of a RAPTOR background checking system, added security cameras, added holding areas, student ID badges for high school students and two added School Resource Officers.

The added cameras and holding areas were funded through the 2016 bond

“These improvements have been a long time in the making,” said BISD’s Safety and Security Coordinator Hector Hernandez.

“We started assessing things that could be improved as soon as I was brought on,” said Hernandez.

For more information, visit the Safety and Security website of Boerne ISD.

