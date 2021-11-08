Boerne ISD has record-breaking enrollment surpassing 10,000 students

“We are absolutely ecstatic to set an all-time enrollment record and to top the 10,000 student milestone."

BOERNE, Texas — An all-time record for student enrollment has been set at Boerne Independent School District for the 2021-22 school year.

The district sent a press release saying they surpassed the 10,000 student mark with currently 10,117 students enrolled. This number is expected to increase throughout the school year.

Boerne ISD had 9,509 students enrolled at the beginning of last school year, and finished with 9,766 students on the last day of school on May 27.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to set an all-time enrollment record and to top the 10,000 student milestone,” said Boerne ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Price.

Boerne ISD will celebrate the 10,000th student with a surprise presentation at the students campus next week.

Earlier this week, the district said they will not be requiring masks for students and staff.