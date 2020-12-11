Blanco ISD shifts to remote learning as local coronavirus cases spike

SAN ANTONIO — Blanco Independent School District has made the decision to shift to remote learning as San Antonio and the surrounding area have seen an increase in coronavirus cases.

As a district, we have been monitoring closely the Covid-19 situation in our community. As you are aware, when making decisions we have to consider our staff and student's safety first and foremost. We have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to shift all instruction on all campuses to a remote learning environment.