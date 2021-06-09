Bill that would fund schools conducting remote learning fails in legislature

About 500 students with Northside ISD qualify for virtual learning for the next school year out of more than 100,000 in the district.

SAN ANTONIO — Parents hoping to keep their children home this fall for remote learning may be in for a surprise. HB 1468, a bill that would have allowed public schools to continue offering remote learning without losing funding, has failed in the Texas Legislature.

The bill would have allowed school districts and open enrollment charter schools to offer virtual learning for up to ten percent of their students and receive the same amount of state funding as that received for in-person students.

“We really thought we had a good bill, and still do," Superintendent for Northside Independent School District Brian Woods said.

The bill had bi-partisan support and had passed through both chambers of the legislature. After changes were made to the bill, the senate voted to approve it, and it was supposed to be approved by the house—but that was before house democrats walked out of the chamber to kill the elections bill. HB 1468 also died as a result.

About 500 students with Northside ISD qualify for virtual learning for the next school year out of more than 100,000. While this may be a small margin of students, it could still have a big impact on those families.

“Until a vaccine, a pediatric vaccine, is widely available, there are going to be some families really interested in that way of being served. And I think we ought to be respectful of that ask," Woods said.

Woods said the district is trying to research other ways to provide remote instruction. He said he doesn't expect to receive funding from the state unless the Texas Legislature is called to a special session.

“Could we use some of the federal dollars for this purpose, and if so is that in our best interest and our families’ best interest," Woods said.

As the district waits from more guidance from the Texas Education Agency, he warns time is running out.

When asked if remote instruction for the 2021-2022 school year could still be an option for NISD after HB 1468 failed, Woods said he didn't know.