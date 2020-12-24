x
BEVO and Christmas music for the holiday season? | How to watch UT's favorite steer for some cheer

Here's a little Christmas cheer from everyone's favorite steer this holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want a little BEVO for Christmas? 

Yep, you read that right. 

To be honest, I couldn't believe it myself when I first saw a fellow Austin media colleague tweet about this. 

Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis tweeted, "For the 7th year now, Longhorn Network will air uninterrupted holiday music with Bevo XV from his ranch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Day. It's oddly mesmerizing."

Sure enough, there are three, two-hour increment BEVO specials airing on Longhorn Network, starting at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.

If you're as intrigued as I am to see this steer's Christmas cheer, here's how to watch: 

In 2018, KVUE's Terri Gruca profiled BEVO and his owners, John and Betty Baker, at their ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas. 

And very recently, "BEVO" celebrated his 104-year debut as the Texas Longhorns mascot. KVUE's Bob Garcia-Buckalew took a look back at BEVO's history as one of college football's most prolific mascots.

WATCH: Raising Bevo: Life as the UT mascot's family | KVUE 

