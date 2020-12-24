BEVO and Christmas music for the holiday season? | How to watch UT's favorite steer for some cheer

Here's a little Christmas cheer from everyone's favorite steer this holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want a little BEVO for Christmas?

Yep, you read that right.

To be honest, I couldn't believe it myself when I first saw a fellow Austin media colleague tweet about this.

Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis tweeted, "For the 7th year now, Longhorn Network will air uninterrupted holiday music with Bevo XV from his ranch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Day. It's oddly mesmerizing."

Sure enough, there are three, two-hour increment BEVO specials airing on Longhorn Network, starting at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Does your baby want Bevo for Christmas?



Does she want nothing less, nothing more?



We can help with 6 uninterrupted hours of @TexasMascot on Christmas Day only on LHN. pic.twitter.com/k1YC84ADck — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 22, 2020

If you're as intrigued as I am to see this steer's Christmas cheer, here's how to watch:

Longhorn Network TV Channel (check your local listings) DirectTV – channel 677 Spectrum – channel 383 Dish – Channel 407 AT&T U-verse – channel 611

Stream on the ESPN App (sign in with your TV provider)

In 2018, KVUE's Terri Gruca profiled BEVO and his owners, John and Betty Baker, at their ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas.

And very recently, "BEVO" celebrated his 104-year debut as the Texas Longhorns mascot. KVUE's Bob Garcia-Buckalew took a look back at BEVO's history as one of college football's most prolific mascots.