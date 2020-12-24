BEVO and Christmas music for the holiday season? | How to watch UT's favorite steer for some cheer

AUSTIN, Texas — Want a little BEVO for Christmas?
Yep, you read that right.
To be honest, I couldn't believe it myself when I first saw a fellow Austin media colleague tweet about this.
Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis tweeted, "For the 7th year now, Longhorn Network will air uninterrupted holiday music with Bevo XV from his ranch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Day. It's oddly mesmerizing."
Sure enough, there are three, two-hour increment BEVO specials airing on Longhorn Network, starting at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.
If you're as intrigued as I am to see this steer's Christmas cheer, here's how to watch:
- Longhorn Network TV Channel (check your local listings)
- DirectTV – channel 677
- Spectrum – channel 383
- Dish – Channel 407
- AT&T U-verse – channel 611
- Stream on the ESPN App (sign in with your TV provider)
In 2018, KVUE's Terri Gruca profiled BEVO and his owners, John and Betty Baker, at their ranch in Liberty Hill, Texas.
And very recently, "BEVO" celebrated his 104-year debut as the Texas Longhorns mascot. KVUE's Bob Garcia-Buckalew took a look back at BEVO's history as one of college football's most prolific mascots.
