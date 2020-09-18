Baylor game against Houston postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

For the second time, Baylor has postponed its home opener because of the coronavirus.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University postponed its home opener against the Houston Cougars Friday.

The decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds, according to the university.

Both Baylor and Houston have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule, as well as monitor dates for future scheduling opportunities.

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades. “We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff. We are grateful for the support and understanding of the University of Houston, Athletic director Chris Pezman, and Chancellor Khator. We look forward to a future home and home match-up.”