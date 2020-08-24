BACK TO SCHOOL: Here's how some SA school districts are doing with attendance

"This is such an unusual time and we're all doing something we've never done before," a Northeast ISD spokesperson said.

SAN ANTONIO —

They say 80% of success is simply showing up but at a time where your attendance relies upon strong software and a decent WIFI connection, for some, 'showing up' can be tricky.



"This is such an unusual time and we're all doing something we've never done before," Aubrey Chancellor Northeast ISD spokesperson said.

"So really the best advice is to be patient with yourself."



Chancellor is no stranger to technological woes. Last week that district's web host blackboard crashed for 90 minutes on the first day of school and on Monday Zoom had a nationwide outage bringing its own impact.



"Because Zoom was having issues across the country we did have some issues throughout the morning with students not being able to log on," Chancellor said.

"But fortunately they were able to get on to other platforms like our Google Classrooms and Microsoft teams and were able to conduct learning that way."



Which is how Chancellor says the district has managed to maintain some impressive school attendance numbers.



"Typically in a traditional school year we run about 96-97% of all of our students coming to school and being counted as present and we're seeing those same numbers right now for virtual."



KENS 5 checked it with other districts as well.