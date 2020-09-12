Austin named No. 2 college town in the country, study says

The study ranked Austin No. 2 out of more than 400 U.S. cities based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from January, when Austin was ranked No. 1 by WalletHub.

Austin is the second-best college town in the U.S., according to a new study by WalletHub.

While still high praise, Austin is actually down one from January, when WalletHub named the Capital City the best college town in the country. This time, the crown went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, home of the University of Michigan.

The study ranked Austin No. 2 out of 415 U.S. cities based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students. In addition to its overall ranking, each town also received a ranking for "wallet friendliness," "social environment" and "academic and economic opportunities."

Austin ranked No. 16 for social environment, No. 33 for academic and economic opportunities and No. 210 for wallet friendliness.

No other Texas city made the top 10, but College Station got close, coming in at No. 12. McKinney made it into the top 30 at No. 26.

The lowest-ranked town was Miami Gardens, Florida, home of St. Thomas University and Florida Memorial University.