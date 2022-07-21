Austin ISD making menstrual products free and accessible to all students

Dispensers are being installed in middle and high school restrooms.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is making menstrual products free and accessible for all students.

The district said the idea was a collaboration among departments. Installation of hygiene products dispensers in middle and high school restrooms started in early July. Elementary students will also have access to the products, but dispensers won't be installed in their schools.

AISD's interim assistant superintendent of operations said installing the dispensers will cost the district about $85,000, and the cost of providing the supplies will depend on student usage.

As part of the announcement, the district shared data from a report commissioned by Thinx and PERIOD called "State of the Period." The report, which was based on a survey of 1,000 teens ages 13 to 19, stated that one in five teens struggle to afford to buy menstrual products and four in five teens have missed class because they don't have access to the products they need.

The report also found that 69% of teens said they were embarrassed to bring hygiene products to the bathroom.

