AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers aren't the only ones getting a pay raise in Austin ISD this year – so are substitutes.

KVUE learned Friday that substitute teachers will be getting an increase in their rates starting Nov. 1, 2019.

Here are the new rates:

Rates for substitutes with 60+ college hours will be increasing from $75 to $85 per day.

Rates for substitutes with a bachelor's degree or higher will be increasing from $80 to $90 per day.

Rates for substitutes who are a Texas certified teacher will be increasing from $85 to $95.

Those with high school diplomas, a GED or up to 59 college hours will be paid $80

Non-teaching substitutes with a high school diploma or GED will earn a base rate of $70 per day plus additional incentives

Incremental pay for substitutes will be $20 per day added to the base rate for 31 to 60 days of service, plus an additional $20 per day for 61 days and higher.

Long-term pay is $20 for completing 20 consecutive days or more in the same assignment for the same teacher.

Substitutes will continue to receive an extra $5 for working Fridays if eligible.

For more information on becoming an Austin ISD substitute, click here.

Austin ISD also announced in June that teachers, counselors and other staff members with more than five years of experience would be getting a 7% increase in pay. A 6% increase was also given to employees across the board.

This announcement came after Gov. Greg Abbott House Bill 3.

