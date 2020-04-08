Austin ISD board to vote on pushing first day of school back to Sept. 8

The first day of the school year is currently scheduled for Aug. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees will vote on Thursday to push the first day of school back to Tuesday, Sept. 8. AISD's first day is currently scheduled for Aug. 18.

The district has also sent a request to the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual instruction beyond the first four weeks of the year. AISD hopes to receive an extension that allows virtual instruction for the first eight weeks.

#BREAKING Austin ISD Board of Trustees will vote on Thursday to set the first day of school for September 8 & it's applying for 4 more weeks of virtual instruction after that.

On Monday, the labor union for AISD employees, Education Austin, made a list of demands for district leaders regarding reopening schools. The union asked that AISD reschedule the start day for Sept. 8 and asked for online learning to be offered for nine weeks or more beyond that start date.

"Nervous as hell is how we're feeling. We're hearing from teachers and school employees every single day and it's unvarnished. This is not about talking to your boss. This is about talking to your union that you can be completely honest with. People are scared," Ken Zarifis, Education Austin's present, told KVUE on Monday.

Education Austin said it believes all schools should reopen only when there is a decline in new cases for at least 14 consecutive days, a positive test rate of less than 5% and a transmission rate of less than 1%.

