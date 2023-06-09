'Pretty hot for us' | Students in some AISD schools don't have air conditioning

This summer's extreme heat has been brutal, but some students are facing it in a classroom without air conditioning.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — This summer's extreme heat has been brutal, but imagine facing it in a classroom without air conditioning. That has been the case at Martin Middle School and Allison Elementary School. Multiple families reached out to KVUE, frustrated their kids had to brave the conditions.

There is a universal need amongst Texans: to stay cool under that blazing sun. But it is not so easy for some students in AISD schools. Take Aubrey Molina, a fifth-grader at Allison Elementary. She says the air conditioning has not worked in her music and physical education classrooms for at least a week.

"Most of the time it's annoying, especially some days students go to P.E. and then we're going to have to start running track soon, so it's going to be pretty hot for us," Molina said.

That also happens to be the case for Balian Bautista Perez, who is in the fourth grade.

"Sometimes there might be stuff crawling on the vents that are stopping the air conditioning. I don't know how the air conditioning broke, but the school is just old," Bautista Perez said.

KVUE News reached out to Austin ISD officials on Wednesday. In an email, a spokesperson wrote that at Allison Elementary, there were air conditioning issues in a specific wing of the school. At Martin Middle, they were having chiller problems and installed a temporary one.

These issues concern parents like Edgar Molina, Aubrey's father.

"I don't want her passing out or anything like that," Edgar said.

They are waiting for relief as this extreme heat lingers.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram