Here's how UT Austin is responding to reports of antisemitic vandalism near campus

Reports of antisemitic vandalism at UT Austin come on the heels of a new report that hatred and extremism have been growing in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the University of Texas at Austin issued a warning to students after antisemitic vandalism was reported near and on campus.

In a message issued to students, school officials said there will be dire consequences for those caught creating this type of graffiti.

The message posted on social media said that the vandalism doesn't align with UT's institutional values and that it "condemns acts taken against people because of their race, color, religion, sex and national origin."

UT Austin police also urged that the vandalism is enough of a crime to call 911 or to send text, pictures, video or audio through the department's LiveSafe app.

The reports of antisemitic vandalism come on the heels of a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that hatred and extremism have been growing at an alarming rate in the Lone Star State.

"Extremism is an increasingly complex and far-reaching problem in Texas," ADL Southwest Regional Director Mark B. Toubin said. "Texans and policymakers must work together to create an equally robust plan to thwart the efforts of extremists."

In the ADL's report, titled "Hate in the Lone Star State," the group took a look at incidents over the last 2.5 years. Some of the incidents the ADL referenced included the hostage situation at a North Texas synagogue, anti-LGBTQ+ protests outside of a drag bingo event near Houston and the gathering of Proud Boys during the NRA National Convention that was hosted in Houston.

The ADL said its 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents found the highest number of incidents since reporting began in 1979. Nearly 3,700 incidents were reported nationwide, which is a 36% increase from the year before. More than 200 incidents were reported in Texas in 2022.