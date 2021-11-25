All-female marching band from Austin performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Ann Richards Marching Stars performed Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

NEW YORK — The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders sent its marching band, the Ann Richards Marching Stars, to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was led by director Stephen Howard. The band performed Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

The parade featured about 8,000 participants, four dozen balloons of varying sizes and two dozen floats.

In 2019, the girls learned they were going to perform in the 2020 parade and KVUE was there to capture the excitement as it was announced:

But that didn't happen because of the pandemic. No one under the age of 18 was allowed to perform during that year's event.

Now, with vaccines in full swing, the band got a do-over this year.

They're the only all-female competitive marching band in the country. The Ann Richards Marching Stars are members of the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, a nationally recognized school focused on leadership, college readiness, project-based learning and STEM.

Other entertainers and celebrities included Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, Miss America Camille Schrier, the band Foreigner, and more. Several Broadway musical casts and the Radio City Rockettes also performed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.