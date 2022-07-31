x
Education

Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter Zahara will attend Atlanta's Spelman College

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl," Jolie wrote.
Actresses Angelina Jolie, center, poses with daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, right, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet for the movie 'Eternals' at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

ATLANTA — Angelina Jolie took to Instagram Sunday to announce that her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta. 

The actress expressed her excitement on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the 17-year-old with the caption "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" 

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU," Jolie wrote. 

You can check out the sweet moment below. 

Back in March, Spelman College received a $2.3 million federal grant to upgrade the university's technology systems. It's also part of a historic collaboration between 20 participating HBCUs in the U.S. – the HBCU Transformation Project, a first-of-its-kind project. 

Spelman students head back to the classroom for their first day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. 

   

