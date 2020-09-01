SAN ANTONIO — Amazon is looking for future engineers.

The multinational technology company will award 100 high school seniors from underserved communities with $40,000 scholarships to study computer science.

And that's not all. In addition to the scholarship, these future engineers will be guaranteed a paid internship offer at Amazon.

The Amazon Future Engineer scholarship program is one of the only computer science programs to offer a scholarship and internship placement to students.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2020 there will be 1.4 million computer-science related jobs available. Additionally, computer science is the fastest-growing profession within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field.

According to a press release, the Amazon Future Engineer scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, community involvement, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

Students can apply now through January 17 here.