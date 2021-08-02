San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to teachers in August

There's also a discount for up to four guests that a teacher brings. Here's what proof you need to bring with you.

SAN ANTONIO — It's that last month before school goes into full swing again – and San Antonio Zoo wants to make sure teachers and their families feel appreciated before the first bell rings. So grab the sunscreen, pack your ID and a copy of your teaching certificate so you can enjoy a popular local spot.

The zoo is giving Texas teachers a free standard admission ticket in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, sponsored by H-E-B. Teachers can also get 50% off standard admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit.

To qualify, the teacher must be an active teacher at any school district in the state of Texas, employed by an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial institution in Texas.

To redeem the offer, the teacher will present a valid driver’s license and one of the following items at the ticket window:a district ID badge, or a copy of their teacher's certificate, or a pay stub from the school district.

"Teachers are instrumental in the lives of children; this was never made more clear than throughout the pandemic," said President & CEO Tim Morrow. "Our teachers had to get creative through COVID but always kept our children at the forefront of their efforts. We are honored to host them throughout the month of August and say thank you for everything they do for our communities."