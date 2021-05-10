For the win: All-Star student on the fast track to success

San Antonio ISD Senior, Bella Moreno is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — This San Antonio ISD senior is a true champion, driven by a passion to rise to the top of her game while helping others along the way.

Bella Moreno knows in order to score a goal, you have a take a shot.

“Hard work out beats talent sometimes,” said Bella.

Bella is a senior at Jefferson World High School and she’s on the fast track to success.

“You might not be the smartest you, but you still are significant. You still have an impact,” said Bella.

But that fast track doesn’t come with hard work and dedication.

“She's always here early. She's always staying late to help other teachers. She's always getting her work turned in on time. She's got a very, very high GPA,” said Jefferson World High School Teacher and Coach, Victoria Bonar. “She's magical.”

Bonar has coached Bella for a few years, and said she’s determined to succeed in all her many activities.

“I don't know how she does it all. Honestly, it seems like, she doesn't sleep or something,” said Bonar.

Bella is a member of the National Honor Society and a standout on the Varsity Soccer Team.

She’s also a true champion in the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme where she’ll graduate with two diplomas and 24 hours of college credit.

So how does she do it all?

“Time management, being committed, staying passionate,” said Bella.

Bonar said Bella is driven by a dedication to help others.

“She's just always looking out for everyone around her,” said Bonar.

Those are just a few reasons, Bella Moreno is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Representing the UPS Stores throughout South Texas, Oscar Saucedo presented Bella with the All-Star Award.

“The UPS store is very proud to salute students and honor them when they exhibit leadership, community involvement and scholastic achievement,” said Saucedo.

Bella is still undecided on where she will attend college, but said she aspires to be an immigration attorney.