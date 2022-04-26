x
All-Star Student

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 KENS 5 All-Star Students

UPS Stores of South Texas awarded Six All-Star Students with a scholarship.

SAN ANTONIO — For two years, KENS 5 along with the UPS Stores of South Texas has recognized outstanding students across the region.

This year, we presented the All-Star Award to 20 students in 20 different school districts.

These amazing students have a passion to do it all and the courage to dream big.

They are champions in the classroom, standouts on the stage, innovative entrepreneurs, and all around-talented teens.

Last week, the UPS Stores selected six All-Star Students at random and awarded those students with a $500 scholarship.

The following All-Star Students were awarded with a scholarship:

Dylan Corso from Alamo Heights High School, Alamo Heights ISD

Bella Moreno from Thomas Jefferson IB World High School, San Antonio ISD

Aya Kasim from Medina Valley High School, Medina Valley ISD

Tytus Gonzales from Smithson Valley High School, Comal ISD

Jamin Hoffman from East Central High School, East Central ISD

Dontae Christie from Veterans Memorial High School, Judson ISD

2021-2022 KENS5 All-Star Students:

Will Pearson, from Boerne High School, Boerne ISD

Thomas Andrews from Taft High School, Northside ISD

Dylan Corso from Alamo Heights High School, Alamo Heights ISD

Bella Moreno from Thomas Jefferson IB World High School, San Antonio ISD

Aya Kasim from Medina Valley High School, Medina Valley ISD

Clark Griffin from Southwest High School, Southwest ISD

Tristan Lee from Roosevelt High School, North East ISD

Kalea Ajel from Steele High School, Schertz-Cibolo Universal City ISD

Lauren Sawvel from Virginia Allred Stacey High School, Lackland ISD

Eseabasi Akai, Randolph High School, Randolph Field ISD

Nicholas Flores from Somerset Junior High, Somerset ISD

Tytus Gonzales from Smithson Valley High School, Comal ISD

KC Cerda from Edgewood Fine Arts Academy, Edgewood ISD

Jamin Hoffman from East Central High School, East Central ISD

Dontae Christie from Veterans Memorial High School, Judson ISD

Carisma Abundis from Harlandale High School, Harlandale ISD

Angelina Rodriguez from Southside High School, Southside ISD

Arabella Ravnell from Robert Cole High School, Fort Sam Houston ISD

Montgomery Cain from Pleasanton High School, Pleasanton ISD

Barrett Hanselka from La Vernia High School, La Vernia ISD

