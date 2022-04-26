Congratulations to the 2021-2022 KENS 5 All-Star Students

UPS Stores of South Texas awarded Six All-Star Students with a scholarship.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — For two years, KENS 5 along with the UPS Stores of South Texas has recognized outstanding students across the region.

This year, we presented the All-Star Award to 20 students in 20 different school districts.

These amazing students have a passion to do it all and the courage to dream big.

They are champions in the classroom, standouts on the stage, innovative entrepreneurs, and all around-talented teens.

Last week, the UPS Stores selected six All-Star Students at random and awarded those students with a $500 scholarship.

The following All-Star Students were awarded with a scholarship: