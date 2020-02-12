ALL-STAR STUDENT: Spreading joyous passion in Lackland ISD

Stacey Jr/Sr High School's Simone Sheehan is dedicated to sharing her robust enthusiasm around campus.

SAN ANTONIO — A Lackland ISD Sophomore is leading the way with her infectious enthusiasm and dedication to others.

If you’re a new student at Lackland ISD’s Virginia Allred Stacey Jr/Sr High School, Simone Sheehan will greet you at the door.

“I like to make other people happy and to be happy myself,” said Simone.

The Stacey Eagle is the leader of the student welcome committee on campus, something Simone said is important to make new students feel at home.

“Whenever someone brings you and welcomes you, you feel like you have a friend there, and having a friend really helps to just be in a new place,” said Simone.

Simone has been attending Stacey Jr/Sr High School since the 7th grade when Band and Choir Teacher Kathy Brock first met her.

“She’s the kind of student teachers dream about,” said Brock. “She’s hardworking, she’s dedicated. She helps other students.”

Simone takes her robust enthusiasm into everything she does whether that’s Volleyball, The Art Club, or Band.

“I like making music. I really love French horn,” said Simone. “Music in general makes me happy because you can dance to it, you can sing to it.”

Leaders at Stacey Jr/Sr High School also take note of Simone’s joyous passion she dedicates to everything she does.

“Simone's just truly outstanding in every way, she always is not afraid to step up and help somebody out in any situation. And being that our campus has lots of students that come and go on a regular basis, she's very welcoming to just anyone that comes on the campus,” said Hunter Shelby, Principal.

Those are just a few of the reasons why Simone Sheehan is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Regina Espree with the UPS Store presented Simone with the All-Star Award.

Shelby said that Simone proudly represents her school with her outstanding work ethic and character.