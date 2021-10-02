All-Star Student: South San Antonio ISD Senior is excelling in the Arts

Joselyn Lozano is overcoming life's difficult challenges with every stroke of her brush.

SAN ANTONIO — If life truly starts as a blank canvas, then with each stroke of her brush, Joselyn Lozano has the power to choose her own path.

“I just love to paint. It’s like my little getaway,” said Joselyn.

The South San Antonio High School student said her passion for the arts started when she was a little girl and would doodle in her mom’s notebooks.

“I like being able to make something of your own,” said Joselyn. “It’s like my own creation.”

Joselyn said she enjoys painting the most, but she also excels in other areas like sculpture and drawing.

She said her love for painting is also therapeutic and helps her overcome difficult challenges.

“My mom and my siblings are in Mexico, and it’s hard for me,” said Joselyn. “It’s hard not having a mother with me, to support me, but I have my teachers and that’s why I love school, so much because they’re here to support me, and it’s my second home.”

Joselyn’s teachers and staff at South San Antonio High School share that sentiment.

“Just her fervor, her ambition, and the goals that she has set for herself,” said South San Antonio HS Principal, Dr. Lee Hernandez. “Nothing stops her.”

“When she enters a room, you just notice,” said John Davila, Head Counselor at South San Antonio HS. “She’s very very amazing.”

School leaders also recognize Joselyn for her hard work and compassion for others.

“She excels and she doesn’t just go for the minimum,” said Davila.

“It's not about her. It's about everybody else,” said Hernandez. “Her success is going to be what's going to help her and her family in the long run. And so, that just in itself just speaks volumes about who she is.”

That’s just a few reasons Joselyn Lozano is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Ryan Provenzano with the UPS Store presented Joselyn with the All-Star Award.

Joselyn wanted to extend a heartfelt thanks to her teachers, Mr. Maldonado, Mrs. Barr, Mrs. Rodríguez, Mr. Waters, Mrs. Altakali, and Mr. Starrak, for always being there to support her.

“When I was little, my mom and my sister both promised my mom that we were going to study really hard so we could have a better future for us,” said Joselyn. “And, that’s what keeps me going every day.”