All-Star Student: Somerset ISD student a standout with his giving spirit

Somerset Junior High 8th grader, Nicholas Flores is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — A Somerset ISD 8th grader is making a difference in his school and community with this kind heart and giving spirit.

You could say that most days, Nicholas Flores is knocking it out of the park.

Nicholas has been playing baseball for most of his life, and has even been practicing with the Somerset High School team before he even starts his freshman year.

But, it’s not just his performance on the baseball diamond that puts Nicholas in the spotlight.

“His academic success is, in fact, boundless. He's an excellent student,” said Dr. Anita Pickett, Nicholas’ Reading teacher at Somerset Junior High.

Nicholas’ teachers said he’s always focused on his studies.

“I just love having good grades too. Like, I don't ever have anything under 85 or anything low,” said Nicholas.

Whether it’s on the field or in the classroom, a tight curveball can’t strike out Nicholas’ positive outlook.

“He’s always been very easygoing, very easy to talk to. He always has a smile on his face,” said Nicholas’ 4th grade teacher, Melissa Ybarra.

“He has a great sense of humor. He's able to have fun while still understanding the boundaries that exist within a school space,” said Pickett. “And so, I think that's why his peers respect him.”

His teachers past and present said that it’s his genuine character and giving spirit that make Nicholas a true leader.

“I can't say enough about his big heart and his kindness that he shows to others,” said Ybarra. “Nicholas was always one of these kind of kids that just cared about his peers.”

Nicholas said that’s how he hopes he’s remembered at Somerset Junior High when he starts his freshman year next year.

“I want be to remembered as like a really good student and someone who helped others in their classes, so they didn't have to do it alone,” said Nicholas.

That’s why Nicholas Flores is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Sarah Segura with the UPS Store in Pleasanton presented Nicholas with the All-Star Award.