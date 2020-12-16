ALL-STAR STUDENT: Somerset ISD junior makes an impact by quietly leading by example

Jaime Ramirez is a champion on and off the football field, described by school officials as a "quiet leader."

SOMERSET, Texas — A student at Somerset High School is a champion on and off the football field, but it’s the way he leads by example that sets him apart from his peers.

Rick Molina, varsity head football coach at Somerset, said that sometimes you don’t have to say a lot for others to follow your lead. Molina said a perfect example could be found in Jaime Ramirez, a standout athlete who Molina calls a "quiet leader."

“Those are kind of leaders that you want, the ones that don't have to be so vocal all the time,” Molina said. “Jaime has a selfless attitude, you know, never too much pride to do anything. Just does it.”

Jaime is a junior at Somerset, where he plays both linebacker and running back for the Bulldogs and is ranked in the top of his class. But he would rather talk about the people who have made an impact in his life than any impact he might be making.

Jaime said Molina has been a role model and mentor to him during high school.

“He always pushes me to be my best and he inspires me with his dedication and he's just inspirational to me,” he said.

Jaime didn’t want to talk about himself too much when we met him, saying he really didn’t realize he had made an impact on his school.

“I guess I set an example as a student. I get good grades and I'm always on time to school, I'm always on time to practice, I'm always there."

But Jaime’s principal said the hard-working junior has made a big impact.

“You have leaders who exhibit this personality where they're loud and boisterous, and then you have kids like Jaimie that just, you know, quietly do what they're supposed to do and just keep grinding through all of it. And that's what he is,” said Justin Saunders, Somerset High School principal.

Those are just a few reasons that Jaime Ramirez is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Ryan Provenzano, from the UPS Store, presented Jaime with the All-Star Award.

“He's quiet as he moves through the hallways and in his classrooms, but he does what he needs to do and he does a great job. And he's a constant grinder, constant worker,” Saunders said. “Man, he’s just a good kid.”