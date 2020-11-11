ALL-STAR STUDENT: SCUCISD senior is leading the way with grit, grace and a positive attitude

Leaders at Clemens HS said Emma Jachimowicz brings joy to anyone she meets.

SCHERTZ, Texas — If you ever need a lesson in positive thinking, look no further than Emma Jachimowicz. A senior at Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD, she's spreading joy with her optimistic outlook.

“I wake up every day knowing this could be the best day of my life,” Emma says. “There’s just joy everywhere, and I try and share that with people and have fun in everything that I do.”

Part of that sharing that joy means supporting her Samuel Clemens High School Varsity Volleyball team. Emma is the announcer for every game when the Buffs take the court.

“I have anxiety, so a lot of the time I used to have trouble public speaking," she said. "But now I love it, which is like a newfound confidence."

That's not the only activity she’s dedicated time to outside of the classroom, where she excels in her rigorous courses. Emma is also senior class president, vice president of the National Honor Society and president of Clemens DECA—a program for students focused on careers in marketing, finance or hospitality.

“She's always willing to help. She's got a lot of compassion," says Laura Lauinger, one of Emma's teachers. "She's able to see when maybe someone around her needs some help."

Emma is also a star leading elementary school students in the Ready, Set, Teach Program.

“I love learning, and I want to instill that in younger kids and have school be a fun, safe place where they can go," she said.

Leaders at Clemens High School say Emma is taking on the world with grace and grit.

“She's just effervescent," Principal Amy Sirizzotti said. "She makes you feel better just by being around her, and that's not something that you can teach. It's just something that comes from within."

Those are just a few reasons why Emma Jachimowicz is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Fernando Aristeguieta from the UPS Store presented Emma with the All-Star Award.

Emma says she’ll be attending Texas A&M University next year, where she plans to study education. She said she wants to take her optimistic outlook to an elementary school classroom of her own one day, but said her opportunities are endless.