The UPS Store awards scholarships to six All-Star Students

The students were selected randomly from the 20 KENS5 All-Star Students across 20 area school districts.

SAN ANTONIO — Throughout the school year, KENS has been highlighting outstanding students in the area in our KENS 5 All-Star Student series. Whether they are beating to a different drum or soaring to new heights, these students are leading the way.

During the school year, KENS, along with The UPS Store, celebrated the accomplishments of 20 high school students across 20 school districts.

They are champions inside and outside the classroom, from earning a perfect GPA to being ranked the No. 1 student in their class.

These students are creative, hard-working and breaking barriers, shining as role models for future generations.

“This is about our future. Their continued educational success is about the future of Texas. So we're very, very proud to be a part of this program,” said Oscar Saucedo, with The UPS Store.

Saucedo said The UPS Store is committed to investing in our area’s youth.

“Leadership, community service, a commitment to excellence—these are the principles of The UPS Store business,” Saucedo said. “So it was a real natural for us to get involved in a program that keyed into those characteristics for the youth in our community.”

This week, The UPS Store awarded a $3,000 scholarship to be shared among six randomly selected All-Star Students.

“Our kids, our grandchildren, they go to school here. We work and live here. We're, again, locally owned neighborhood stores. We're part of the community. We're invested in them,” Saucedo said.

Jaimie Ramirez, a junior at Somerset High School in Somerset ISD, is one of the scholarship recipients.

Saucedo presented Jaimie with the scholarship award on Monday.

“It means a lot it’s really going to help me with my future and the first steps I need to take to get closer to my goals,” Jaimie said.

KENS 5, along with The UPS Store, congratulates our first class of All-Star Students.