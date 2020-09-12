ALL-STAR STUDENT: Randolph Field ISD Senior dedicated to her school and empowering others

Kaylee Doolittle is the KENS 5 All-Star Student.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — A Randolph Field ISD Senior is taking on everything from band to the Flight Commander in the Air Force Junior ROTC, but it’s her dedication to empowering others that really allows her to shine.

Kaylee Doolittle has a full schedule in and outside of the classroom.

“Growing up, my mom said to just reach for your goals, and I was like, I have many goals, so I might as well join everything I can,” she said.

And that she did. The Senior at Randolph High School is on the cheer team, a member of the Band, Class President, Student Council President, and Commander of the Marksmanship Team for JROTC, just a few of the activities in which she participates.

“Most people learn how to juggle maybe tennis balls,” said Dr. Mark Malone, Randolph HS Principal. “She's got the sword, the flaming torch, and a bowling ball all at the same time.”

Malone said both teachers and students recognize Kaylee for her character, and dedicated work ethic.

“There's no one area that she does not touch. She's probably one of the most well-known kids and most loved across the entire school,” said Col. Greg Schechtman, Senior Aerospace Science Instructor for the Air Force JROTC program at Randolph HS.

Schechtman said Kaylee is on the fast track to success.

“There's no task you can ask of her that she doesn't always go just a little bit further, and try a little bit harder on,” said Schechtman. “When you're asking the tough questions, she always has either the answer or a penetrating question that says, ‘I want to know just a little bit more.’”

Kaylee said she’s overcome a lot to gain the confidence to do all that she does.

“I probably have a little bit of social anxiety and anxiety in general, but it's really helped me open up, become a better public speaker, and be able to just really shine in my community and leadership roles,” she said.

Both Malone and Schechtman said Kaylee is also dedicated to empowering others on campus and in the community.

“When she walks in, the room lights up just a little bit better,” said Schechtman.

“A lot of teenagers don't have the ability to overcome just the normal things in life that are tough, but to be able to do that and be so upbeat and be such a positive impact person on our campus and other people's lives, that's pretty amazing,” said Malone.

That’s why Kaylee Doolittle is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Kevin Palmer with the UPS Store presented Kaylee with the All-Star Award.

Kaylee said she hopes to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy next year and aspires to pursue a career in Nursing and eventually earn her credentials to be a Nurse Practitioner in Dermatology.