All-Star Student: Pleasanton ISD student is sparking innovation and inspiring others

Pleasanton High School Senior, Montgomery Cain, is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

PLEASANTON, Texas — With an eye for innovation, a Pleasanton ISD student is inspiring others with his hustle and determination to follow his dreams.

You could say that Montgomery Cain lives by the saying, ‘Go Big or Go Home.’

“If I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it all the way,” said Montgomery. “I always like a challenge too, so it's not going to be easy, but I'm ready to take on the challenge.”

Those challenges are no match for the Pleasanton High School Senior who excels in the classroom and earned the number rank in his class.

“He's the all-around student. I mean, he excels at everything he does and puts forth a hundred percent effort no matter what,” said Pleasanton HS Agriculture Teacher, Lauri Kelley.

“I'm definitely not the smartest person here, but I do work very hard, and I think that's a big part of it,” said Montgomery.

As part of the school’s FFA Ag Mechanics Program, Montgomery is sparking innovative ideas, and creating projects that are winning competitions across the state.

Montgomery has been welding since he was 13-years-old, and said one of the latest projects was a massive deer blind that sold at a show. The winnings, he said, are going towards his college education.

“Being able to have an idea in my head and construct it with Ag Mechanics is something I love doing and the feeling of when you do it right and it's the finished product, that success is part of my passion too,” said Montgomery. “Then the feeling when you get it right and everything comes together, it's fun. And then you get to show it off, which is almost the best part.”

“He takes what he learns and he applies it, and not only does he build the projects that are required in class, but he is also starting his own business,” said Kelley.

The business called T47, LLC, Montgomery said, is focused on welding and fabrication, and named after his grandfathers who taught him the skills.

“They're the ones who got me started, and so I figured I owe it to them,” said Montgomery.

When he’s not molding metal or studying in his advanced classes, Montgomery has a long list of activities in which he participates, including 4-H, The Texas Shot Gun Team, and he’s also a volunteer for Texas Parks and Wildlife and earning his Pilot’s License.

“I like to put 100 percent effort into everything I do,” said Montgomery.

“He has instilled a lot of his values in his hard work and his dedication into the younger students, and they can continue to strive for that same excellence that he has had,” said Kelley.

Those are just a few reasons why Montgomery Cain is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

Amy Sosa with the Pleasanton UPS Store presented Montgomery with the All-Star Award.

Montgomery said he plans to attend Texas Tech University after graduation and study Finance with a concentration in Real Estate.