Medina Valley ISD student is devoted to helping others | All-Star Student

CASTROVILLE, Texas — She’s not just a champion in the classroom. This Medina Valley ISD Senior is always going out of her way to help others.

It’s common knowledge at Medina Valley High School that Aya Kasim is good at spreading smiles and positive spirit.

“She is very selfless and very giving of her time,” said Cheryl Jones, Medina Valley High teacher and student council sponsor.

Jones said Aya is always going out of her way to help her classmates, often volunteering to tutor students before and after school, and even on Saturdays.

“I like to be a constant for people. Things are always changing everywhere all the time,” said Aya. “So I would like for them to know that they could always come to me for like a warm conversation or a smile in the halls or something.”

Math Teacher and Student Council Sponsor Janis Mack has known Aya since she was a freshman, and said she is known for her integrity.

“She's always going to do the right thing, even if nobody's looking,” said Mack.

Aya demonstrates determination in everything she sets out to do, including a leader on the Speech and Debate Team, and Student Council.

“I do newspaper. I do the American Legion oratorical contest. Last week, I became a tennis manager,” said Aya.

Even though Aya is a top student at MVHS, you’ll see she’d rather talk about her school and community than talk about herself.

“She is one of the most humble people that I've ever met in my entire life,” said Mack.

Aya says her determined work ethic and passion to help others comes from her parents.

“My parents were immigrants, so they worked so hard to establish themselves in America,” said Aya. “I like to say that when your mother gives you the world, you make sure to conquer it.”

Those are just a few reasons Aya Kasim is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Al and Nahid Hemani from the Stevens Ranch UPS Store presented Aya with the All-Star Award.

“We’re proud to salute the students, the young members of our community who show leadership, scholastic achievement, and community involvement,” said Nahid Hemani.

Aya said she wants to study Computer Science after she graduates, and said she’s still undecided where she’ll attend college.

But, no doubt, she’ll leave behind a lasting legacy in the Medina Valley community.