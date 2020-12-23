ALL-STAR STUDENT: Marching to the beat of his own drums while giving back

Seguin High School stand-out Casey Silvius is the Captain of the Matador Band Drumline and volunteers in the community where he grew up.

SEGUIN, Texas — A Seguin High School senior is a champion in the classroom while giving back to his community.

We all know how the saying goes, but if you want to keep up with the beat, you better not be marching to a different drummer, and instead allow Casey Silvius lead the way.

“He has that personality to be able to take on whatever he's given, whatever task he's given,” said Hector Esquivel, principal of Seguin High School.

Percussion Director Brad Samsen said Casey’s personality and kindness towards his peers make him a natural leader.

“I've been really enjoying this year watching him help the younger students. Without me even asking, he'll go over and help them and show them how to play something or help them figure out how to be a high school student,” Samsen said. “Casey has just a very welcoming personality and he's very sincere.”

Casey is the captain of the Matador Band Drumline.

“It's empowering, it's fun and gives you adrenaline,” the senior said. “It makes you feel like you're contributing something that's really important to a football game or a pep rally, like helping the morale of the crowd.”

Esquivel said Casey is also a leader in the classroom, excelling in advanced classes and ranked at the top of his class.

Casey is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

“He is not only the captain of the drumline, but he's in the top of his class, so to be able to do those two consistently at a high level is completely and truly impressive,” Esquivel said.

Casey said he’s also dedicated to supporting the town where he grew up. He's a member of the school's Interact Club and volunteers with the Rotary Club.

“I've lived here my whole life, so a lot of people here have known me since I was a baby,” said Casey. “I really believe in giving back to the community. I think it's important that we support our community because the community is what supports us and the band.”

Those are just a few reasons Casey Silvius is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Oscar Saucedo with the UPS Store presented Casey with the All-Star Award.