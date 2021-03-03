ALL-STAR STUDENT: Judson ISD senior is paving the way for other girls in STEM pathways

Melissa Fusco is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — A Judson ISD student has already paved a path of success in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

In the equation of life, Melissa Fusco, a Wagner High School senior, has been calculating the climb to becoming No. 1.

“I've always loved learning,” she said. “Math has always been one of those subjects that I love.”

“She's the young lady that always just aspires for herself,” said Patricia Santos, a counselor at Wagner High School.

So, let’s do the math.

Between being a member of the swim team and participating on the UIL Computer Science Team, Melissa divides her time between multiple activities.

She is also a member of the Wagner High School Varsity Orchestra.

“Music has always been, I guess, my escape—my way to relax, to let go of everything,” said Melissa.

And, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Melissa continues to add to her list of accomplishments.

“So, when the AP (Advanced Placement) tests came around, I was a little nervous because, you know, I only had 45 days in the class before the world shut down, but I studied super hard,” said Melissa.

That studying paid off.

“She had 45 days of AP Calculus instruction and went and got a 5 on the AP exam,” said AP Calculus teacher Paul Fenoglio. “No one does that.”

But finding symmetry hasn’t always been easy for Melissa.

“I've learned a lot about myself these past few years, and I've learned to ask for help,” she said. “That was my biggest obstacle that I think I face, as I used to never want to ask for help. I used to think that I had to do everything by myself.”

Fenoglio said Melissa is also a leader in the classroom.

“Melissa is sort of a quiet leader, so things go better when Melissa is around, and she’s very helpful with the other students,” Fenoglio said.

So, to sum it all up….

“She's brilliant. I mean, she's just off the scales,” said Fenoglio.

The probability that this senior will find success is a positive.

“She's relentless. She is so hard working,” said Fenoglio.

Melissa said she hopes to be a role model for other girls who want to pursue a career in math and science.

“I really hope that I can be an inspiration to younger kids, to younger female, to girls, to little girls,” said Melissa. “You can do this.”

Those are just a few reasons that Melissa Fusco is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Ebony Lambert with the UPS Store presented Melissa with the All-Star Award.

“She always had that inspiration to just continue learning, and I think that has definitely prepared her for all the accomplishments she has received academically,” said Santos.