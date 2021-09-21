All-Star Student is a vibrant force on the field and in the classroom

Taft High School junior, T.J. Andrews is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — He’s fast on the field, a force in the classroom, and a selfless leader.

For a kid who claims he doesn’t have much to say, Thomas “T.J.” Andrews’ words pack a powerful punch.

“When he does have words, they're powerful,” said Roxanne Collins, T.J.’s mom and also a counselor at Taft High School. “He just kind of dances to his own beat.”

Elaine Torres, an academic and military advisor at Taft High School said students look up to T.J. as a role model.

“Students love him. They love being around him, and you hear his name whenever you're walking in the hallway,” said Torres.

Torres said T.J. is a vibrant force at Taft High School.

“You always see people looking up to him, asking him questions, and you see him trying to mentor, you know, even freshman football players,” said Torres.

“I'm just most proud that I kept my level head and just limited the distractions and just do what I do and be myself,” said T.J.

T.J.’s silent spirit can be heard a lot louder on the football field.

“I'm a captain on the team, so I take it with a lot of responsibility and, you know, I try to help all my guys prepare and be ready to go out and execute and just be better as people too,” said T.J.

Collins said T.J. has always been intrinsically motivated. The 11th grader participated in the Theater program, and this year decided to try out for the Debate Team.

T.J. shines in the classroom. Torres said he excels in all of his advanced classes.

“I just I never turn it off. I work hard out here and it doesn't stop when I go inside,” said T.J.

Those are just a few reasons, T.J. Andrews is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Ryan Provenzano with the UPS Store presented T.J. with the All-Star Award.

“We commend you on your achievements not only in the classroom but in community service and leadership,” said Provenzano who represents 60 UPS Stores across the San Antonio area.

It’s no surprise at all that T.J. wants to play football in college, and said he already has offers from University of Texas at San Antonio and The University of Incarnate Word.