All-Star Student is a positive force at Alamo Heights High School

Junior Dylan Corso is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas — One Alamo Heights student is a mover and a shaker with a passion to inspire others.

Dylan Corso is often called the “Mayor” of Alamo Heights High School.

“Since the moment I arrived last year on this campus, I thought, ‘who is that young man that's always walking around campus with a purpose?,’” said Alamo Heights High School Principal, Cory Smith. “He's always on a mission.”

That unofficial title might be because the junior honor students is a positive force around campus.

“He is so dedicated to what he wants to do,” said Dylan’s Video Production Teacher, Ann Carter. “He does so much for our school. He tries to get people included and involved, just goes above and beyond all the time.”

Dylan is involved in many aspects of Alamo Heights High School including President of the Student Council, and a leadership role in the video production program.

“He's taken on the initiatives all over campus, including running our new Jumbotron and doing instant replays, and working with our TV production company,” said Smith.

Carter said Dylan has a robust enthusiasm for producing content for the school’s MuleTube announcements.

“I love video because it's not only a way I can express myself, but it's a way I can, you know, reach the rest of the school,” said Dylan.

For those who know Dylan, he doesn’t just follow his passion, but takes it with him every day.

“He shines a positive light on everything,” said Smith.

“My goal is always 100 percent student engagement and making sure every student feels like they have a home and that they belong in an equitable space where everyone is treated equally and on the same plane,” said Dylan.

Those are just a few reasons why Dylan Corso is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

“The UPS stores in south Texas along with KENS 5 likes to recognize students that have achievements in leadership, scholastic achievements, and community involvement,” said David Rogoff.

Rogoff with the Alamo Heights UPS Store presented Dylan with the All-Star Award.

“I put in so much effort and intentionality into everything I do,” said Dylan.

Dylan said he is still undecided on what he’ll pursue after high school, and said he’d choose a career path where he can make the biggest positive impact.