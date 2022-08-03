All-Star Student: Harlandale ISD senior inspiring others to reach for the stars

Carisma Abundis is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — A Harlandale ISD student is inspiring others along her path to success.

For Carisma Abundis, juggling is not a stage act, it's part of her day to day life.

The senior at Harlandale’s STEM Early College High School spends part of her day at Palo Alto College. In May she’ll earn an Associate Degree along with a STEM Endorsement High School Diploma.

“I just think to myself that in the future, this is going to pay off. I'm going to have the life I want and just everything's going to be worth all the hard work and all the running back and forth is going to pay off one day,” said Carisma.

In between taking classes at STEM Early College High and Palo Alto College, Carisma travels to Harlandale High School where she participates in sports like Volleyball and Track.

“And that, to me, speaks to her knowledge of knowing exactly how she has to structure her day and what needs to be done so that she can make sure that she's successful when she leaves this campus,” said Millicent Marcha, Principal of STEM Early College High School.

Carisma is ranked number four in her class, has lettered in three sports, and volunteers in her community like coaching at her church.

“She just always looks like whatever's coming her way, she can handle it,” said Marcha. “And, I think when you take on that mentality, you really do feel like you can conquer anything throughout the day, and that's what she shows her peers.”

“I have fought through many adversities. I worked really hard to get here through a lot of things,” said Carisma. “So I just want people to look back like, ‘if she can do it, I can do it too.’”

Carisma said she hopes to empower others to reach for the stars.

“I just hope to be an inspiration for other young Latinas and other young girls in the community to go for your dreams and do what you want to do. Don't let anybody hold you back,” said Carisma.

Those are just a few reasons why Carisma Abundis is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

Adrian Reyes representing over 60 UPS stores across south Texas, presented Carisma with the All-Star Award.

Carisma said she plans on attending The University of Texas at Austin after graduation where she will study Biology.