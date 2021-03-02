All-Star Student: Comal ISD student is always doing the right thing

Jakson Kimball's teachers said the freshman at Hill Country College Prep HS is already leading a life of service.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — It’s the first year that Hill Country College Prep High School has been open in Comal ISD, and one 9th grade student is already standing out for his kindness and dedication to helping others.

School leaders said that Jakson Kimball is a leader and role model to his peers.

“He’s always the student who’s going above and beyond to make sure everybody has what they need and everyone can be successful,” said geometry teacher, Kendi Quidachay.

School principal, Julie Wiley, said that many students are still learning remotely, and Jakson has taken it upon himself to ensure those students learning from home are always included.

“He really has stood out as a leader on our campus,” said Wiley. “His moral compass is something that I have always said is mature beyond his years.”

Jakson also dedicates time to helping others outside of school like volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

“The two words that I would use to describe him would be a leader, and definitely service. He’s always looking for a way to be of service to others,” said Wiley.

But Jakson said he doesn’t like to talk about himself.

“I don’t really like a lot of the attention focused on me,” he said.

“He’s just a really humble guy, he hates this attention,” said Wiley.

Jakson does like to talk about his hobbies.

“I love playing guitar. I do art, and I’m a huge car geek,” said Jakson. “I absolutely love cars. Ever since I was a little kid, I always had something with wheels in my hands, and instead of having a stuffed animal like other kids, I had a car and would carry it around everywhere.”

Jakson’s teachers said he excels in the classroom as well as his hobbies.

“I like the problem solving of accidently making something wrong and then trying to figure out what I did wrong and then fixing it,” said Jakson.

But it’s that outstanding quality of selfless service that makes the oldest sibling of five, stand out.

“He’s a really cool kid to watch grow and watch learn because he does kind of improve the environment around him just automatically by being who he is,” said Quidachay.

That’s just one reason why Jakson Kimball is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Jeff Annetz with the UPS Store in Spring Branch presented Jakson with the All-Star award.