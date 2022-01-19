All-Star Student: Comal ISD senior taking center stage as a positive example for his peers

Smithson Valley High School student Tytus Gonzalez is a KENS 5 All-Star student.

BULVERDE, Texas — A Comal ISD student is taking the lead role, not only as a star in the Smithson Valley High School Theater program, but an example to others.

Tytus Gonzalez is showing his peers that a positive attitude and a strong determination to succeed can give you the power to overcome any challenge.

“Oh, my goodness, he's bigger than life,” said Smithson Valley HS Teacher, Gloria Wolfshohl. “He's taken his life literally to the stage.”

Teachers at staff at Smithson Valley HS said that Tytus is leader in and outside of the classroom.

“He's magnetic. You know, the kids just flock to him,” said Theater Director, Casey O’Bryant.

Tytus has been a member of the Theater Program since his freshman year, often taking the lead role in many productions.

Tytus said he’s learned many lessons on the Theater team, especially working with others and learning to adapt on the fly.

“When you're an actor, you really have to be adaptable and just go with the flow,” said Tytus.

The 12th grade student is involved in many activities at Smithson Valley HS including National Honor Society, Student Council, and he participates in many UIL competitions. Tytus also excels in advanced classes earning high grades.

Tytus said there’s many lessons to be learned in all activities.

“It's just taught me that I need to open my mind up to other people's ideas and really listen to what other people are saying,” said Tytus.

But, the hardest lesson came when Tytus was a freshman when his father lost his battle with cancer.

Tytus had to step up and help his mother, including getting a job to help with finances. An experience that was challenging, but Tytus said helped him grow as a person and gave him a motivation to succeed.

“I mean, I kept going and I haven't I haven't tried to let myself fall off path or get discouraged,” said Tytus. “I really think that it's what my dad would have wanted me to do.”

“He's tough. He made it through and he did well and he thrived, and in some tough circumstances,” said O’Bryant. “He showed his class. He showed his dignity.”

His teachers agree that Tytus sets an example for his peers, having a positive attitude and a drive to succeed will give you the power to overcome life’s most difficult obstacles.

“He's not done running the race,” said Wolfshohl. “He's still running it, and he's been a great example to so many. I would say the best is yet to come.”

Those are just a few reasons, Tytus Gonzalez is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

Representing over 60 UPS Stores across the region, Oscar Saucedo presented Tytus with the All-Star Award.

Tytus said he plans to study business in college at either the University of Texas at San Antonio or Texas State University, and said he’s excited for the next stage of his life.