Southwest ISD senior is letting his dreams take flight | All-Star Student

Clark Griffin is balancing his time in the air with preparations for college-level courses.

SAN ANTONIO — It was always a dream for Clark Griffin.

“Whenever I was really young, I always wanted to fly planes," he said.

The senior at Southwest High School finally achieved that goal this year after being awarded the prestigious Daedaliean Flight Training Scholarship. Clark logged over 40 hours toward this private pilot’s license, and recently soared solo for the first time.

For Clark it was love at first flight.

“It's the best feeling because…you're free,” he said.

Clark’s hard work and dedication to achieving his goals doesn’t go unnoticed. The Southwest ISD student is proving anyone can achieve their goals with hard work and dedication.

“He has that ability to excel in a variety of demanding positions while still remaining calm,” said Capt. James Cox, the senior naval science instruction as Southwest HS. “He understands that you have to set goals and then you have to have the dedication and do the hard work to achieve them.”

Cox has known Clark since his freshman year when he joined the Navy JROTC program. This year, Clark was selected as NJROTC executive officer, and second-in-command of the program.

“He is constantly busy, but always with a smile on his face,” said Southwest Principal Amanda Wagner.

Wagner said Clark excels in his rigorous college-level classes and is ranked in the top 3% of his class.

When Clark isn’t cruising the clouds or keeping up with his studies, he serves as senior class president, competes with the varsity football and powerlifting teams, and puts in time as a leader in the local 4-H Club, raising and showing pigs in the program.

“Sometimes I don't get a lot of sleep, but I'm always trying to better myself and better others and keep going,” said Clark.

Even with that busy schedule, Clark said he doesn’t let the weight of the world get him down.

“He's always positive, no matter how much pressure he's under,” said Wagner.

Cox said Clark is consistently trying to lift up his peers.

“He's a model for many kids, and he's humble about it, too,” said Cox. “So, I think they look up to him and they think, ‘Well, if he can do that, maybe I can do it too.’”

For Clark, he said he just wants to be an inspiration to others.

“If you have a dream, go chase it,” said Clark. “The only person stopping you, is you.”

Those are just a few reasons, Clark Griffin is a KENS 5 All-Star Student.

Ryan Provenzano, representing the 60 UPS stores across the region, presented Clark with the All-Star Award.

“You represent the leadership, community service and academic accomplishments that will carry you well through life,” Provenzano said.

Clark said he hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and aspires to study Aviation.