All-Star: Southside ISD student an advocate for her community

Southside High School Senior, Angelina Rodriguez is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — A Southside ISD student is giving back and making a difference.

If you spend just a few minutes with Angelina Rodriguez, it’s easy to see why she’s quite the standout.

“All you can do is give it your best shot, and that's what I do every day…and this is where it got me,” said Angelina.

Some might say a mark of her success is her long list of accomplishments.

“One of the things that truly sets Angelina apart is her humility in what she does,” said Southside High School teacher, Gilbert Rodriguez. “She always does it with a smile and a great sense of perspective in what she's doing.”

Angelina is a star on the softball diamond and earns high grades in advanced classes, including her Health Occupations Society of America Class (HOSA) where she’s learning hands-on for her future career as a nurse.

“I actually just got certified in phlebotomy about three weeks ago,” said Angelina.

The senior at Southside High School also volunteers as a patient care technician at the Southside ISD Susan Hall Community Health Clinic, in addition to helping organizing vaccine drives in the community.

“It's giving back to my community. I'd rather do it here than anywhere else,” said Angelina.

Angelina said her family has lived on the Southside of San Antonio for decades.

“Angelina is the embodiment of the Southside community,” said Gilbert Rodriguez. “She encompasses hard work, dedication and, of course, her sheer tenacity to challenge herself.”

Angelina will tell you that it’s not about standing apart from the crowd, but standing with the community she believes in.

“I just have a lot of pride from where I'm from …. and I feel like we're overlooked a lot,” said Angelina. “So it means a lot, and I'm just not accepting this award for myself, I'm accepting it for the entire community.”

Those are just a few reasons why Angelina Rodriguez is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

Representing the UPS Store in Pleasanton, Sarah Segura presented Angelina with the All-Star Award.

“She's going to be a great inspiration to many along her journey,” said Gilbert Rodriguez.

Angelina said she plans to attend the University of New Mexico where she will pursue a degree in Nursing.

She hopes to leave a legacy of love and compassion and a role model for other students from her community that struggles to believe they can succeed.