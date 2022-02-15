All-Star Student: East Central ISD senior is a talented teen with a drive to succeed

Jamin Hoffman is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

SAN ANTONIO — A East Central ISD student is a talented teen with a drive to succeed.

Jamin Hoffman has a lengthy list of activities that teachers at East Central High School say he tackles every day with a positive outlook.

“Jamin is able to juggle his many responsibilities with grace and ease,” said Erin Hawthorn, Academic Dean. “You never see him bogged down. He is walking through the halls with a smile on his face, going from one activity to the next.”

Jamin is earning top grades in rigorous courses, while excelling on the field as a member of the Hornet Football and Soccer teams.

“He is ready to spark the discussion and the debate,” said Hawthorne. “He's never just kind of complacent in his learning. He's ready to go after it.”

But, you’ll most often find him on the stage following his passion with the East Central Performing Arts Department.

“Jamin is a leader,” said Dr. Warren Mize, Director of the Patterson Center for the Performing Arts in East Central ISD. “Jamin just jumped right in and has just become that all-star student that we recognize and there's a reason for it.”

Jamin is involved in choir and has taken the lead role in many of the school’s theater productions.

“I've grown to love being on stage because I can really just display myself and the abilities that I have that I've been given to the people in the audience,” said Jamin. “You just got to go out there and be yourself, and you know, people love you for it.”

Hawthorne and Mize both agree that Jamin also has a hidden talent that inspires others in the community.

“He relates with everybody, no matter what stage they are in, and kids these days are at different places and somehow Jamin’s able to transcend that relationship with them,” said Mize.

“Jamin has always had a very welcoming presence. He has the ability to lift others up and identify their strengths,” said Hawthorn.

“I think just having a contact with all these different types of students has really just allowed me to grow to who I am,” said Jamin.

Those are just a few reasons why Jamin Hawthorn is a KENS5 All-Star Student.

Sam Garcia representing the UPS Store presented Jamin with the All-Star Award.

“On behalf of the locally owned and operated 65 locations throughout South Texas, Jamin Hoffman, you are All-Star Student of the week,” said Garcia during the presentation.

Jamin said he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps who serves as a Colonel in the U.S. Army.