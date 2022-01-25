Aldine ISD's board voted to give teachers some extra time to plan, while students get some extra time off, too.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Students of Aldine ISD will be given an unexpected break the next few weeks.

The district's superintendent announced that Aline ISD's board has approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 academic calendar.

Starting Jan. 28, and for three straight Fridays, the district will transition from their regular schedule to Student Holidays/Staff Planning Days.

All campus-based staff will report to their school, while students will not be required to make up the three days.

The district's move comes centered around the desire to give students a better learning experience amid issues with staff shortages and the pandemic.

"Our teachers and staff have met challenges head-on, experiencing increased workloads, teacher shortages due to COVID and more," the superintendent wrote. "During these challenging times, we want to ensure that our teachers have the necessary time to be fully prepared so they can provide our students with the best learning experience possible."

With the updated academic calendar, the three Student Holidays/Staff Planning Days will be Friday, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

The superintendent is also asking the community to take two surveys that will be used to make recommendations to the Board of Trustees.