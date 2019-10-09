ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas — Less than a month into the 2019-20 school year, the principal and athletic director at Alamo Heights High School have resigned.

On Monday, the district informed parents that Dr. Cordell Jones and Jennifer Roland were leaving their posts as principal and athletic director, respectively. Both cited personal reasons as the motivation for the move.

A spokesperson for Alamo Heights ISD said there are already people in place to fill the roles on an interim basis and a formal hiring process will take place to fill the roles for the next school year. Norm Collins will be stepping into the role of Acting Athletic Director, and Debbie Garinger will be stepping up into the role of Interim Principal of AHHS for the remainder of the school year.

The district said Garinger will be present at its Back to School Night on Wednesday and the PTO Meeting on Thursday.

You can read the full letters sent to parents on Monday below:

AHHS Athletic Parents –

I’ve loved seeing our student-athletes in action in so many venues- from the courts to the field to practices- they are demonstrating flexibility with our construction and amazing positivity as they start the year. I’m so impressed!

I have some unfortunate news to share and want you to hear from me that Jennifer Roland has submitted her resignation and is leaving at this time due to personal reasons. Although the timing for this is not ideal, I support Jennifer’s decision during a time of need and ask that you respect that decision as well.

Fortunately, Norm Collins will be stepping into the role of Acting Athletic Director. In the Spring, we will go through a formal process of hiring a new Athletic Director for the next school year. At that time, I will seek your input in providing me with information about the characteristics and attributes we need for the next AD. This will be a great opportunity for us to ensure the continuation of the tradition of excellence in athletics that we’ve all come to expect. Until that time, your athletes are in amazing hands with our talented coaching staff and the leadership of Mr. Collins. I know our student-athletes will continue to shine this year!

I look forward to seeing you in the stands to cheer on our Mules!

Warmest regards-

Dana

---

AHHS Parents-

Thank you for all your support in helping us kick off a wonderful start to the 2019-2020 school year! I’ve been so impressed with our HS students, their enthusiasm about the new facilities, and the way they are embracing the flexibility required throughout construction. Your children are remarkable!

I wanted to let you know that I accepted Dr. Jones’ resignation submitted this past week due to personal reasons. Many of us have gone through times that require us to make difficult decisions, and I’m hopeful that we all can be respectful of his decision and timing. I am appreciative of Cordell’s service to the district for the past 21 years in a variety of positions. His commitment to the important work of our district will be felt for quite some time.

Mrs. Debbie Garinger will be stepping up into the role of Interim Principal of AHHS for the remainder of the school year. (We will go through a formal hiring process for a new principal for the next school year.) Her service to public schools includes 23 years as principal at all levels, including high school. Many of you know Mrs. Garinger from her time serving as principal of Woodridge Elementary. In fact, our current senior students were fifth-graders during her first year at Woodridge as principal! She will offer our students, staff, and community great stability during this time. There is no more qualified, caring, and passionate administrator to lead us through this transition.

Mrs. Garinger will be present at Back to School Night on Wednesday this week as well as at the PTO Meeting on Thursday. I look forward to introducing her to those of you who do not yet know her.

Thank you for continuing to trust me in service to this amazing school district.

Warmest regards-

Dana