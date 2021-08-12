Alamo Colleges announces it will start semester with shift to online learning for most courses

Depending on the local COVID-19 situation, students are slated to return to campus for all classes on Sept. 7.

SAN ANTONIO — Following in UTSA's footsteps, Alamo Colleges announced Thursday afternoon it would shift to remote learning for "most courses" for the first two weeks of the fall semester when it gets underway on August 23, citing the COVID-19 infections surge.

The institution is also requiring all on-campus employees to be tested weekly for the coronavirus, including student workers.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed based on the risk level in San Antonio," Alamo Colleges Chancellor Mike Flores said in a statement.

The plan is for widespread on-campus instruction to resume Sept. 7, but that's dependent on local COVID-19 numbers.

On Wednesday, UTSA officials said they would transition most courses to online learning for the first three weeks of the semester. As far as public school districts, NEISD said it was providing the option of virtual learning for immunocompromised students.