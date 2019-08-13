SAN ANTONIO — SAISD officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the air conditioning was back on at Burbank High School, but parents and teachers are reporting the A/C is out at some other school schools.

A teacher at Jefferson High School confirms the air conditioning at that school is not working in some parts.

An SAISD spokesperson is expected to update the status of the schools where there are reports of outages at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KENS 5's Holly Stouffer is at the SAISD headquarters, working to gather more information.

Earlier, a Burbank parent reached out to KENS 5 Tuesday to report the school's AC system was not working in some classrooms. The parent said students were being held in the gym.

Later, a teacher who worked at the school also said there were air conditioning issues.

SAISD officials confirmed the students were moved to areas of the school that did have air conditioning.

This comes after SAISD confirmed Fox Tech High School and Sam Houston High School were without AC Monday in some parts of those schools. Officials said Monday they were working to get the A/C functioning for Tuesday.

The district also said it is looking into reports of A/C outages at Brackenridge Elementary and Lanier High School. We are also waiting to hear from SAISD officials regarding the reports of an A/C outage at Jefferson High School.

SAISD students returned to school Monday, ahead of other large school districts in the San Antonio area.

IDEA Public schools confirmed there are A/C outages in some parts of IDEA South Flores. They have brought in fans and A/C units to cool the rooms. Officials there hope to get it working by Tuesday evening.

