After in-person summer program, one San Antonio school says they're ready for students to return

The Winston School San Antonio held a four-week summer program with face-to-face instruction, and the headmaster said no one on campus tested positive for the virus.

SAN ANTONIO — As school districts across the state are once again revising their calendars to start the year with remote learning, one San Antonio school was ready to welcome students back to campus in August.

However, San Antonio Metro Health’s directive mandating schools start the year with virtual learning has changed the plans for most students at The Winston School San Antonio.

“I can’t say that I’m pleased with the decision,” said Winston School Headmaster Dr. Charles Karulak.

Karulak said the school was set to reopen with to face-to-face instruction on August 17. Something he says is critical to his students’ success.

“Younger students need to see their teachers. They need to get into a routine,” he said.

Karulak said The Winston School has just completed a four-week summer program where classes were held on campus with both students and teachers.

The summer program also served as a pilot for how they will prepare for the entire campus to return for the fall semester.

Karulak said teachers facilitated face-to-face instruction to 65 students, 1st through 12th grade in the summer program. He said they usually have around 200 students enrolled for the school year.

The headmaster said they researched and implemented Centers for Disease Control guidelines, consulted with local physicians and researched how other schools were reopening in other countries where stay-at-home orders have been loosened.

Karulak said strict procedures were in place for the summer program—including temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, staggered arrival times for students, social distancing measures and everyone on campus wore a mask.

“We also had in the hallway six foot markers, so the students were not congregating or getting too close to each other,” said Karulak.

Karulak said the program was a success, no one in the building tested positive for the virus.

“I was extremely impressed by our students and how they responded. We work with kids who have learning differences, kids with ADHD and so forth, and they're accustomed to getting up, moving around with high energy. And I totally understand that,” said Karulak. “But I will say this, that the kids stayed in their chair, they kept their mask on.”

Karulak said he acknowledges that The Winston School can implement these procedures more easily than larger campuses.

“We practiced all summer to provide a safe environment for our students and our environment. Our campus, our school is much different than those schools of six, seven, 800, 2,000 or even more in the school. And those protocols are going to be probably much more different than ours,” said Karulak. “But I will say this, that we've been extremely stringent in terms of what our expectations are for students on campus, visitors on campus and for our teachers and our employees and our parents.”

He said ultimately it should be parents who decide on whether or not to send their children back to school.

“Because we're a much smaller school and we're an independently private school, we're not a large public school because they have their own challenges, I feel that parents have the right to make their decisions of whether they want their students to be in person or remote,” said Karulak.

He said now with Metro Health’s new directive, school leaders will be meeting this week to reschedule a reopening date for students to reenter campus. Karulak said The Winston School will also offer virtual classes, when students return to campus, for parents not comfortable with in-person instruction.